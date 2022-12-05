Australian flu, it’s a boom in cases: here are the symptoms and treatments

After two years of the pandemic, it was almost predictable that it would happen. Between masks and mandatory distancing, especially during the colder months, the typical flu virus has stopped circulating. In this way the body has forgotten how to react, training itself to react almost exclusively only in the event of Covid-19 and its variants.

This is why the flu now travels faster, mixing up with Sars-Cov2. Experts call it “Australian fever”, because it arrived earlier in Australia, as it is winter there during our summer months. The symptoms are the “typical” ones: fever, even high, dry cough and bone pain. The first thing to do is to intervene on the symptoms: lower the fever with antipyretics and/or anti-inflammatories for pain. The antibiotic is only needed if the doctor assesses that a bacterial infection has also developed, to which the virus has opened the space. You need to be patient, because it will take a few days to heal first.

The so-called Australian fever, according to the Higher Institute of Health, is mainly affecting children, putting family pediatricians and emergency rooms in serious difficulty throughout the country. Also because Covid-19 has not disappeared. Viruses and flu travel together and experts don’t rule out the possibility of contracting them at the same time. Even if then only one prevails within the organism.

Data from the Higher Institute of Health show that the flu hit earlier than usual this year: usually, in fact, the peak is in January, but this year it could arrive earlier. This is why experts recommend, also in this case, to administer the vaccine to the most fragile.