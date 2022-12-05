“There is an increase in flu-related emergency room visits” Australian. “A moment that we traditionally expect later, but it is a wave ahead and we fear it will last at least a couple of months also considering what happened in Australia. The real problem is that this type of case brings with it other parainfluenza viruses and bacterial overlaps which can be dangerous in the elderly”. So to Adnkronos Salute Fabio De Iaco, president of Simeu, the Italian Society of Emergency-Urgency Medicine, taking stock of the situation.

Simeu last November 17 promoted a flash mob under the Ministry of Health, with a stethoscope and an oxygen mask on the face to sound the alarm about the ‘shortness of breath’ for the doctors who work in Italian emergency rooms every day. “At the end of November – remarked De Iaco – we reached the number of accesses to the emergency rooms of 2021, therefore all the December numbers will clearly increase the workload of colleagues who live on very heavy working conditions. For some time – highlights – we denounce the lack of emergency doctors and beds”.