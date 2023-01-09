The number of cases of flu-like syndromes in Italy is still decreasing. From 26 December 2022 to 1 January 2023 (52nd week), “the incidence is equal to 12.2 cases per thousand assisted (13.7 in the previous week). There are approximately 719,000 registered infections, for a total of approximately 6,850. 000 cases since the start of surveillance”. This was reported by the Influnet bulletin of the Higher Institute of Health (ISS) with data relating to the 52nd week (December 26, 2022 – January 1, 2023). The previous week there were 809 thousand infections.

The incidence is decreasing “in all age groups, except in the elderly where a slight increase is observed. However, children under five years of age are more affected, in which the incidence is equal to 34, 6 cases per thousand assisted (42.2 in the previous week)”, continues the report. The Regions (Valle d’Aosta, Abruzzo) in which the incidence has exceeded the threshold of maximum intensity go down to two.