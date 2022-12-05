“The flu epidemic curve has risen in such a way as to predict, if the trend remains at these levels, the highest peak in the last 15 years. And it could be reached before Christmas because the values ​​have grown a lot”. Silvestro Scotti, secretary general of the Federation of general practitioners (Fimmg), spoke to Adnkronos Salute about the epidemic and the symptoms of the 2022 Australian flu.

“If we consider the peak as a mountain – continues Scotti – we will practically have a peak of 4,000 meters instead of 3,000. Due to influenza, peaks are usually always reached with the same incidence, then there is a plateau and follows the descent. The trend as it is, therefore, suggests a much higher peak than past epidemics”.

Seen from the side of the patients, “this flu is characterized by a very high fever that often frightens, sometimes gastrointestinal respiratory symptoms”.