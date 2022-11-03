Firefighters Calendar released a series of calendars with Australian firefighters for 2023

The Firefighters Calendar has released a series of annual calendars featuring Australian firefighters. About this “Tape.ru” said the project organizer and director of the organization David Rogers (David Rogers).

He noted that this year the project celebrates the 30th anniversary of the first release of the famous calendars. During this time, he raised over $3.4 million for various charities.

The calendar has been produced since 1993. The first issue started in support of the burn center of one of the children’s hospitals.

In honor of the anniversary of the project, six Australian firefighters who took part in the filming of the new calendar for 2023 were invited to Los Angeles. They have appeared on Kelly Clarkson’s talk show as well as several popular TV shows. In addition, according to Rogers, after the lifting of anti-COVID restrictions, firefighters were asked to help restore

tourism industry in Australia. In particular, they will represent China Airlines at the upcoming Taipei International Tourism Fair. “We last attended this event before the pandemic and helped sell 3,000 trips to Australia,” Rogers said.

Each year, firefighters are accompanied by wild animals, as well as rescue dogs from Safe Haven Animal Rescue and All Breeds Canine Rescue, therapy horses from Healing Hooves, and cats from Best Friends Felines. The organizers hope that the animal images will inspire people to adopt a pet from a shelter.

The new Australian Firefighters Calendar-2023 has been prepared in 6 versions. On four of them, firefighters are depicted with various animals. The most popular is the calendar with the koala on the cover, and it is sought after by fans all over the world. Also this year, a new, “denim” version was released.

Earlier, David Rogers told Lenta.ru that employees of urban and rural services, as well as firefighters from the army and aviation, are taking part in the shooting of the calendar. The competition for getting on its pages is invariably very high, specialists from all over the country participate in the competition.