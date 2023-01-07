By Cordelia Hsu

PARKES (Reuters) – Hundreds of Elvis Presley impersonators paraded down Main Street in Parkes on Saturday as the Australian city celebrated 30 years of hosting a gala tribute to Elvis at what has become one of the country’s biggest festivals.

“It’s fantastic,” said Bob Steele, who founded the festival with his wife Anne, after a dinner where guests ended up singing Elvis songs into the night.

“Imagine turning 30 with a festival, we are very pleased with that.”

The festival, 350km northwest of Sydney, takes place every year in early January, with around 24,000 fans flocking to the city, which is normally home to around 14,000 people.

In addition to the Elvis tribute acts, the extravaganza, timed to coincide with The King’s birthday, includes exhibitions of Elvis art and photos, rock and roll dance lessons and Elvis Q&A nights.

Although Parkes is now known as the Elvis capital of Australia, Steele said some locals were initially skeptical of the event.

“I remember reading letters from several people who wrote in the paper saying, ‘Why would we honor an American?’ But they can see that this is very silly now, everyone is very happy about it these days,” he told Reuters.

