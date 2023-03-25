En route to Melbourne

The third act of the 2023 F1 championship which will be divided into 23 races is the Australian Grand Prix in Melbourne, a circuit that in the recent past used to open the seasonal dances by hosting the season opener, a tradition that was interrupted after 2019. The Albert Park track in the 2022 edition presented some important new layouts in an attempt to make the races more exciting . In the last edition, the fourth DRS zone was not confirmed after the free practice tests, but this year, on paper, it will be possible for the drivers to open the mobile wing in the fast section resulting from the abolition of the Clark chicane (Turn-9). . In 2022 Charles Leclerc and Ferrari celebrated the hat-trick of pole position, race victory and fastest lapbut the insufficient competitiveness of the SF-23 that emerged at the start of the season makes it difficult for the Monegasque to dream of an encore.

Live on Sky, deferred on TV8

The event will be broadcast in direct on Sky Sports F1while on TV8 will be broadcast in deferred Qualifications and Race. On FormulaPassion.it as always you will find the direct written of all the sessions. Below are the details of the television programming, the characteristics of the Melbourne circuit and the roll of honor of the Australian Grand Prix which was also hosted by the Adelaide circuit in the past.

Australian GP 2023, TV schedule and times

Friday 31st March

03:30-04:30 first free practice session

07:00-08:00 second free practice session

Saturday 1st April

03:30-04:30 third free practice session

07:00-08:00 Qualifying (delayed on TV8 at 14:00)

Sunday 2nd April

07.00 Race (delayed on TV8 at 15.00)

Australian GP 2023, the Melbourne circuit

Albert Park Circuit

Length: 5,303km

Bends: 14 (9 right and 5 left)

DRS zones: 4 (even if there are 3 on the map, the one in the stretch before Curva-11 is also expected)

Race distance: 58 laps (306.124km)

Race lap record: 1’20″260 (Charles Leclerc on Ferrari in 2022)

Hall of Fame Australian Grand Prix

In the Drivers’ standings Max Verstappen he comes to this round with just one point ahead of his box mate Sergio Perez (44 points to 43). Behind the Red Bull duo is Fernando Alonso at 30 points. In the Constructors’ standings, Red Bull has already taken the lead on the Aston Martin-Mercedes duo paired in second place with 38 points. Ferrari is fourth with 26 points, Charles Leclerc must recover after the worst start to the championship since driving for the Maranello team. The Monegasque scraped together just six points.