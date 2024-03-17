Home page World

Billionaire Clive Palmer wants to make his dream come true and recreate the Titanic. There should be space for 2,345 passengers. A date for the maiden voyage has already been set.

Sydney – After a devastating collision with an iceberg, the Titanic sank to the bottom of the Atlantic in 1912. An Australian entrepreneur now wants to resurrect the luxury liner: On Wednesday, March 13th, Clive Palmer announced in front of numerous media representatives at the Sydney Opera House that he would faithfully recreate the famous cruise ship, including a ballroom, pool and Turkish bath.

According to the Australian entrepreneur, “Titanic II” should set sail in just a few years

The Titanic is more than just a ship, Palmer enthused. “It is an epic example of courage, resilience and commitment for all of us.” It is not the first time that the billionaire has presented his vision of a new Titanic: he had already announced a corresponding project in 2012. However, there were delays, for example due to disputes with a Chinese company involved and the pandemic.

“There were a lot of things that didn't go right when we first presented the project,” Australian news agency AAP quoted him as saying. “But I am still here with the same commitment, and now that the pandemic is over, we will do it.” The Australian entrepreneur did not say which shipyard the luxury liner would be built at. Construction will begin at the beginning of 2025.

Concrete plans for “Titanic II”: Australian billionaire Clive Palmer announced that he would have a true-to-original copy of the cruise ship that sank in 1912 built. © Bianca de Marchi/Imago

In the end, the “Titanic II” will be even better than the original and offer space for 2,345 passengers in 835 cabins, promised Palmer, who was also active as a politician at times. Accordingly, the plan for the maiden voyage is to repeat the route of the original cruise ship from the English port city of Southampton to New York in June 2027; Of course with a better outcome and the eccentric billionaire on board.

Australian entrepreneur plans Titanic to cost up to $1 billion

The “Titanic II” is expected to cost between 500 million and one billion Australian dollars. When asked whether financing was secured, Palmer replied amusedly that he could build several Titanics if he wanted. “I have two options: Either I give my wife more money to shop or I spend it on the Titanic – and I spend it on the Titanic because she has bought enough.”

The Fascination with the Titanic However, it has cost others their lives. In June 2023, a diving boat with five occupants that was on an exploratory tour of the wreck was lost in the depths of the Atlantic. After days of searching, debris from the “Titan” was finally found. They indicated a collapse of the pressure chamber, which led to an implosion. The passengers had no chance of survival.

In the same year, a video of the wreck became public for the first time. Researchers from the US research facility “Woods Hole Oceanographic Institution” published the recordings, which had been kept secret for almost 40 years – to the delight of millions of users. One wrote that the material was stunning. “I realized the extent of the disaster again when I saw the lonely chandelier.”

The sinking of the Titanic in April 1912 is one of the worst shipping disasters in the world. New research shows that no one should have died in the icy North Atlantic. There is still debate about exactly what happened. Experts suspect that the first officer's evasive maneuver was crucial. Others claim that the cause was a smoldering fire in the coal bunker that lasted for days. (cln/dpa)

