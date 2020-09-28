Australia has announced to increase cooperation with India to deal with growing threats from China in the Indian Pacific region. Australia’s Defense Minister Linda Reynolds has said that Australia will continue to deepen its ties with like-minded India, in support of a shared vision of a more secure, open, inclusive and prosperous Indo-Pacific region. China is increasing its interference in the resource-rich region.Reynolds said the recent joint naval exercises in the Indian Ocean reflected the strong ties between the two countries as a broad strategic partnership. Last week, the Indian Navy and the Royal Australian Navy conducted a two-day joint exercise in the north-eastern region of the Indian Ocean. This was the first major military exercise by India and Australia after a landmark deal was signed in June to enhance their ties to a broader strategic partnership and mutual access to military bases for logistical support.

Reynolds said in a statement that we continue to promote our engagement with like-minded countries, such as India, in support of a shared vision of a more secure, open, inclusive and prosperous Indo-Pacific region. He said that after the Prime Minister’s Digital Summit earlier this year, our defense relations with India are at a historic high point and I look forward to further expanding our broader partnership in the future.

Tensions in Australia and China peak

Angered by Australia’s questions about the Corona virus, China has begun to tighten its grip financially. Recently, the Chinese government issued an advisory to its citizens not to go to Australia. Not only this, China has also banned many goods imported from Australia.

Australia-China face to face with Hong Kong

Australia has also canceled the extradition treaty with Hong Kong due to apprehensions arising from China’s National Security Act. After which Australia and Hong Kong will not be able to extradite anyone from their jurisdiction. Apart from this, Australia has also offered the people of Hong Kong to settle here and extend the visa period. Australian Prime Minister Scott Morrison announced that people doing business in Hong Kong can come if they want to come to Australia. It is believed that this ongoing announcement by Australia may take serious tension between the two countries.