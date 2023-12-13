Australia's Minister of Climate Change and Energy, Chris Bowen, confirmed that what was reached at the conclusion of the Conference of the Parties to the United Nations Framework Convention on Climate Change (COP28) represents a strong result, congratulating the President of the Conference on the agreement that was reached, considering the agreement a good step. For climate action globally.

He said: “I think it was an important conference, and a step forward for the world.”

He added, “The United Arab Emirates can be very satisfied and happy with the role it has played.”

The COP28 conference concluded its work with an agreement that paves the way for an ambitious global response to the global outcome to evaluate progress in implementing the goals of the Paris Agreement, and presents a plan for the 2030 targets.