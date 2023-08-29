Workers at three liquefied natural gas facilities of the US company Chevron in Australia announced a strike on Tuesday starting September 7, which threatens to affect the global flow of this resource, according to a statement published by the Offshore Alliance union ( OA), which make up around 500 employees. This new labor threat comes after last week the workers of the competing gas company Woodside Energy reached an agreement to improve their working conditions and aborted another strike.

Among the Chevron facilities that could face interruptions are the Gorgon and Wheatstone plants, responsible for the production of more than 5% of the world’s liquefied natural gas (LNG). Australia is the second largest LNG exporter in the world, after Qatar, with some 79 million tons a year, and concern over the strike caused wholesale prices for this resource to rise in Europe since last week.

In a statement collected by the Australia Financial Review, Chevron pointed out that the strike was not “necessary to reach an agreement” although it recognized the rights of its workers and assured that “they will continue to work on the negotiation process that benefits both employees and the company”. In another statement posted on its Facebook channel, worker representatives attacked the bargaining process with the company: “Chevron’s bargaining efforts have been the most inept and incompetent performance we have seen to date by any of the teams we have dealt with since the formation of OA in October 2018”, they add.

For its part, the Offshore Alliance remarked today that it has been years of unsuccessful negotiations with the North American giant on issues such as wages, job security and training, among others. “This will cost Chevron its exports of liquefied natural gas as it [la huelga] begin to show affection”, remarks the group of workers, who will begin with seven-hour strikes that will be extended as the protest progresses.

In this new chapter of history, the threat of a strike that has been brewing for months has materialized and, among other things, it could jeopardize 10% of global exports of liquefied natural gas. Although Europe is not a large buyer of gas to Australia, the fact that the supply in that region is scarce may lead other buyers to look towards the preferred European markets and increase competition for this resource, generating price changes.

The amount of gas —which today stands at 36.88 euros per megawatt/hour— has been moving to the rhythm of the union negotiations that take place in different Australian companies. Last Thursday the price of LNG in the European market suffered a 21% drop after the unions of the Australian gas company Woodside Energy reached an agreement to improve their working conditions and dissipated the threat of strike.

But Chevron has not found the way to the agreement and from the weekly minimum of 31.94 euros that this fuel reached on Thursday, it has been rising. Specifically, it did 8.8% on Friday and 10.4% on Monday, when it reached 38.41 euros. Instead, this Tuesday signs a drop in price of 3.9% compared to yesterday’s data. Thus, in the last month, with job instability and fear among investors, gas has shot up by around 50% despite the fact that reserves in Spain are practically at 100% of their capacity.

