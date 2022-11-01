Reserve Bank of Australia Governor Philip Lowe said after Tuesday’s monthly board meeting that a rate hike was necessary to counter the very high inflation figures.

“The board is committed to doing what is necessary to ensure that inflation in Australia returns to its target over the next phase,” Lowe said.

The Australian Central expected that the inflation rate will witness a further rise during the coming period, to reach its peak at 8 percent by the end of the year, and then inflation will slow down over the next year, to record on average about 4.75 percent in 2023, and slightly higher than 3 percent. year 2024.

The Reserve Bank of Australia also cut its growth forecast to 3 percent this year and 1.5 percent for 2023 and 2024.

He expected the labor market to continue to be strong, as the recent decline in employment was due to filling most of the vacant jobs, as the unemployment rate remained stable at its lowest level in nearly 50 years at 3.5 percent.