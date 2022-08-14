Australian capital Canberra airport was evacuated on Sunday after a gunman opened fire, media reports said.
News reports said that the police arrested the shooter and there were no immediate reports of injuries.
Police did not immediately comment and said they would issue a statement soon.
Videos on social media showed a man being detained by police at the airport while passengers were looking at him. Media representatives and people gathered outside the airport after the evacuation.
