Home page World

From: Carmen Mörwald

Press Split

The Australian billionaire Clive Palmer announced in front of an audience that he would have the Titanic rebuilt. This costs him up to a ten-figure sum.

Sydney – More than 100 years ago, the Titanic sank to the bottom of the Atlantic on her maiden voyage. The The fascination remains unbroken to this day – also for the Australian billionaire Clive Palmer. On Wednesday, March 13th, he announced in front of numerous media representatives at the Sydney Opera House that the famous cruise ship, including the ballroom, pool and Turkish bath, would be recreated true to the original.

“Titanic II” costs Australian billionaire up to a billion dollars

The very rich entrepreneur promised that the “Titanic II” would ultimately be even better than the original and would offer space for 2,345 passengers in 835 cabins. The maiden voyage from Southampton, UK, to New York is scheduled to take place in June 2027 and, unlike the ill-fated voyage in 1912, will take place without a collision with an iceberg. Of course Palmer wants to be on board himself.

The Australian billionaire Clive Palmer announced that he would have a faithful copy of the Titanic built. © Bianca De Marchi/dpa

Palmer wants to spend between 500 million and one billion Australian dollars to fulfill his long-held dream. It is not the first time that he has presented his vision of a new Titanic: he had already announced such a project in 2012. But then there were repeated delays, according to media reports also due to payment disputes with a Chinese company involved.

Billionaire wants to recreate Titanic true to the original – video of the wreck could help

When asked whether financing was secured, Palmer, who also worked as a politician for a time, replied that he had significantly more money today than ten years ago and could build several Titanics if he wanted. “I have two options: Either I give my wife more money to shop or I spend it on the Titanic – and I spend it on the Titanic because she has bought enough.”

The video footage of the Titanic wreck published in 2023 can definitely help him keep the luxury liner as true to the original as possible. This was recorded in 1986 and is therefore almost 40 years old. Why it remained under wraps for so long is unclear. What is certain, however, is that many people were looking forward to it. The video is on YouTube over two million views.

However, if you want to admire the Titanic wreck in the photos, you have to have a high attention span. Because the uncut original version lasts a full 82 minutes. But according to the enthusiastic users in the comments section, the video is worth the time. One wrote that the material was stunning. “I realized the extent of the disaster again when I saw the lonely chandelier.”

Titanic wreck sank 4,000 meters into the depths: video in more detail than ever

The video impresses with a surprising amount of detail. “We’re lucky,” one user noted. Because today the Titanic wreck would look completely different. He's right, because the sea literally swallows the cruise ship. However, it will take some time before it disappears completely. However, some experts suspect that by 2030 the Titanic will be so rotten that it will collapse under its own weight.

The wreck of the Titanic is 4,000 meters deep in the Atlantic. Researchers at the Woods Hole Oceanographic Institution published the first video. © Oceangate Expeditions / dpa

The Titanic collided with an iceberg on its maiden voyage in 1912 and sank several hundred kilometers southeast off the coast of Newfoundland. The exact cause of the sinking is still controversial. One theory is that the evasive maneuver contributed significantly to the accident. Others claim that a smoldering fire in the coal bunker that lasted for days made the steel porous.

Recently the cruise ship got attention because A mysterious rubber object washes up on a Scottish beach became. According to experts, this comes from the Titanic wreck. (cln/dpa)