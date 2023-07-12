The benefits affair in the Netherlands, in which citizens were wrongly branded as fraudsters by the Tax and Customs Administration and the government for years, is not unique from an international perspective. An Australian commission has issued a critical final report on a similar scandal.

A commission of inquiry concludes in its 990-page final report that the former Australian government unlawfully conducted a manhunt for benefit recipients. Citizens were wrongly required to repay their benefits, as a result of which they came to be known as criminals. In some cases, the personal situation of victims became so distressing that, according to the committee, this led to suicides.

Australian media report that half a million citizens have been affected by Robodebt, as the scandal has come to be known there. They were falsely accused of benefit fraud by an algorithm in an automated government system. The victims then tried to do everything they could to pay their debts. They used their savings or sold their possessions.

‘Costly Failure’

The investigative report describes Robodebt as a “costly failure of public administration” with devastating consequences. The report mentions at least three suicides directly related to government policy and the committee suggests there are likely more. The report is highly critical of the actions of the Australian government and speaks of a cover-up. Former Prime Minister Scott Morrison, who was then responsible for launching this policy in his role as Social Affairs Minister, rejects the findings. He calls the allegations against him baseless.

The commission makes recommendations for possible criminal and civil prosecution for all persons involved. The Australian government terminated the Robodebt scheme in 2019. Victims were reimbursed a total of more than AU$700 million by the government. A lawsuit for damages was settled by the government.

Innocent citizens

Collection agencies charged with collecting fines from innocent citizens on behalf of the government are being urged to return more than Australian $11 million in taxpayers' money.

The use of private collection agencies, who received a commission for collecting money from benefit recipients, has also been heavily criticized. Dealing with citizens in a vulnerable situation was in the hands of agencies that set themselves the goal of recovering as much money as possible as quickly as possible, according to the committee.

Are you thinking about suicide or are you worried about someone? Talking about suicide helps and can be done anonymously via the chat on www.113.nl or by telephone on 113 or 0800-0113.

