A number of beaches in the North West Cape, Western Australia state, were temporarily closed after an 11-year-old boy was injured in what is believed to be a shark attack, local media reported.

Western Australian State Rescue Services said on Saturday: “The Department of Fisheries is advising that beaches between Pilgramona and Bloodwood Creek in Cape Range National Park near Ickmouth be closed due to the shark incident.”

The Fisheries Department received a report that a boy was injured in a suspected shark attack in the waters off Krajong Camp in Cape Rang National Park at around 3 pm (0700 GMT) on Saturday.

Around that time, the Western Australian State Rescue Service reported that a shark had been sighted in the area, just one meter from shore. Local news platform Perth Now said the extent of the boy’s injury was unknown but it was not believed to be life-threatening. He was taken to Perth Hospital.