02/19/2025



Updated at 10: 04h.





Around 90 false orcas will be sacrificed After being stranded for several days on a beach in Tasmania (Australia). This drastic decision is derived from the complex conditions to refloat these cetaceans, which were initially 157, but the figure was decreasing as these animals were dying after the running.

The veterinarians and marine conservationists made several attempts to save the 90 false orcs that had survived the initial variation near Arthur beach, northwest of Tasmania, however, due to the climatic conditions unfavorable that will persist during the following days, it is best to be sacrificed.

«We have been in the water and we have relocated and tried to refloat two false orcs, but we were not successful because the ocean conditions did not allow animals to pass the rest area. The animals are varied again, ”said Shelley Graham, coordinator of the incident in the service of Tasmania parks and life. For his part, Marino Biologist Kris Carlyon has affirmed that the longer the drifting cetaceans suffer, the more they suffer, The false young orcs weigh only 500 kilograms, while adults three tons.

Although it is usual to find these cetaceans on the beaches of Australia, it is the first time that they have been trapped in an area of ​​Tasmania for 50 years, according to local authorities. Being in a remote location of the Arthur River, the transfer of the necessary equipment to be able to subtract these whales in a correct way has been complicated. The aerial evaluations carried out on Tuesday afternoon clarified that There were no more cetaceans less than 10 kilometers from the stranded pack.









This kind of whales usually star in massive variations that can “end entire banks of hundreds of animals,” according to the Australian Maritime Museum.