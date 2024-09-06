Rachael Gunnthe Australian athlete who competed in the battles of breakdancing in the Paris 2024 Olympic Games and received millions of criticisms for her routine, apologized to the dance community in her country and responded to accusations of having manipulated the selection process.

The presentation of “Raygun”, as they know it Rachael Gunnwas simply amazing; however, not for good reasons, as the Australian teacher performed a dance that immediately went viral because millions of Internet users around the world did not hesitate to question her talent.

The dancer performed steps that seemed to be similar to a ‘kangaroo’, threw herself to the ground and executed one or two turns that were very different from those of the other competitors, a routine that left her eliminated from the B-Girls competition with a score of zero.

After the performance, The woman was the focus of journalists, mockery and criticism which gradually overwhelmed her. In fact, almost a month after the events she gave an interview to the program The Project from the Australian television channel Network 10 in which he spoke about what happened.

The dancer’s apology to the community

It is really sad to hear such criticism and I am very sorry for the reaction that the community has experienced.

In the face of the thousands of reactions that Rachael Gunn’s performance provoked, the dancer lamented the situation that the breakdance community in her country has had to face, since she is not the only one who has received criticism.

“It’s really sad to hear that criticism and I’m very sorry for the reaction the community has experienced, but I can’t control how people react,” he continued on the show. The Project from the Australian television channel Network 10 .

And she added: “I was never going to beat these girls at what they do best, dynamics and power moves, so I wanted to move differently”.

This is how he responded to accusations of having manipulated the selection process

I was the highest ranked Australian B-Girl in 2020, 2022 and 2023

Rachael Gunn not only faced criticism, but also serious accusations about her selection process and that her husband had judged her qualification.

The dancer responded to the aforementioned media: “I was the highest ranked Australian B-Girl in 2020, 2022 and 2023. I was invited to several world championships, so the record is there. But in a battle anything can happen.“.

On the other hand, The Australian Olympic Committee (AOC) and the World DanceSport Federation (WDSF) said the allegations were false.

Finally, the athlete said she was touched by the support of her teammates at the Olympics and preferred to focus “on the positive aspects of this and the joy I have brought to people.”

