Australian Immigration Minister Alex Hawke will not make a decision on Thursday on the deportation of the tennis player Serbian Novak Djokovic, according to Australian media, while the world’s number one was included in the draw to play at the Australian Open.

An Australian government source confirmed to the Sydney Morning Herald and The Age newspapers that the Immigration Minister will not comment on this case this Thursday, which has highlighted the country’s harsh immigration policy and its commitment to vaccination against the covid -19.

Since last Monday the justice gave the reason to Djokovic and allowed him to stay in Australia, Hawke has limited himself to saying that he is considering the possibility of using the special powers granted by the law to deport the tennis player for not meeting the requirements imposed by the covid-19 to enter the country.

Djokovic arrived in Australia on January 5 – to participate in the tournament – with a medical exemption for not being vaccinated, but customs agents denied him the visa and he was held in a Melbourne hotel while his lawyers appealed to an Australian court , which ordered his release on Monday.

Djokovic’s future in the Australian Open, which is held between January 17 and 30, is still in suspense until Hawke decides whether to cancel his visa again for failing to comply with the requirements imposed by the covid-19 to enter the country and errors in his travel declaration.

(Read also: Djokovic admits ‘errors’ in documents and gave an interview with covid)

Australian Prime Minister Scott Morrison – who is at stake for reelection this year and is fighting a strong upturn in cases due to the omicron irruption – told reporters in Canberra on Thursday that the minister has “special powers” and that he does not he intends “to make further comments”.

(Read on: Did Djokovic lie? His deportation in Australia is being analyzed again)

In the midst of this uncertainty, the organizers of the Australian Open Djokovic was included in the celebration of the draw, which began an hour late after a decision that was not explained by the organization.

The Serbian, who seeks his tenth trophy at the Australian Open and thereby become the most successful tennis player of all time if he reaches 21 Grand Slam trophies, will face Serbian Miomir Kecmanovic in the first round.

EFE

More news

Djokovic and his message when receiving endorsement to stay in Australia

Djokovic received exemption for having tested positive for covid in December

The novel Novak Djokovic: a check on diplomacy and tennis