Australia has withdrawn, for the second time in three months, from negotiations with the European Union on a free trade agreement.

Australian Trade Minister Don Farrell said in a statement on Sunday from Osaka, Japan, where he met with European representatives on the sidelines of the G7 meeting, “It was not possible to achieve progress” in the negotiations with Europe.

He said, “Negotiations will continue, and I hope that one day we will sign an agreement that benefits both Australia and our European friends.”

The two sides have been working on a free trade agreement for more than five years, and while broad agreement has been achieved in most areas, a few agricultural issues remain that threaten to derail reaching an agreement. Australia is pushing for greater access to the European market for its beef, lamb and sugar products, while Brussels wants to end the placement of specific geolocation markers on some products.

The European Commission said, in an emailed statement, “The Commission regrets the lack of progress during the negotiations in Osaka.”

She added, “The Australian side has resubmitted agricultural offers that do not reflect the recent negotiations and the process that took place between senior officials. The European Commission is ready to continue negotiations.”