Australia | Will the identity of perhaps Australia’s most famous mystery, the “Somerton Man” found on the beach, finally be resolved?

“Somerton’s man’s mystery may have been solved after 73 years. An Australian professor claims the man in a suit found dead on the beach in Somerton Park in 1948 was a 43-year-old electrical engineer.

For decades, people have been guessing about the man’s cause of death and who the man really was. Perhaps he was a sailor, an army soldier or a suicidal Soviet spy?

Unused bus and train tickets, chewing gum, matches, two combs, a pack of cigarettes and a note written in Persian: “tamám shud” or “it’s over” or “over” were found in the dead man’s pocket. The man didn’t have his wallet or ID with him. The tags had been cut out of his clothes.

Since the man’s identity could not be established, in 1949 he was buried in the cemetery of the city of Adelaide in South Australia in an unmarked grave. The stone was engraved with the text: “Here rests an unknown man found on Somerton Beach on December 1, 1948.”

About a year ago the police decided to open the grave. The man’s identity was established by DNA identification.

Now, for example, a British magazine The Guardian and the British Broadcasting Corporation BBC reported a possible solution to the mystery. Professor Derek Abbott The University of Adelaide began investigating the man’s identity. In the DNA research, one name emerged in the end: Carl Webb.

Carl Webb was born in Melbourne in 1905. He was the youngest of six siblings. There is no death record for him.

Webb’s road led to Adelaide most likely because of a woman. Webb was married by Dorothy Robertson with. According to information gathered by Abbott, the couple divorced and Robertson moved to South Australia.

“It’s possible that Webb was looking for him,” Abbott told the BBC. Next, he would like to know what happened to Robertson.

The police had not confirmed the information by Friday evening. The police have also not shared any new information about their own investigation since the opening of the grave.