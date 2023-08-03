The National Gallery of Australia announced Thursday that it will return Cambodia three sculptures over a thousand years old that were sold to this institution in 2011 by the late British collector Douglas AJ Latchford, responsible for the looting of dozens of Cambodian works.

The three bronze pieces with human shapes, dating from the 9th and 10th centuries, are part of the Cambodian cultural heritage left by the ancient inhabitants of the Champa Kingdom (192-1832) -which occupied Vietnam and part of Cambodia-, according to a statement published today by the National Gallery of Australia (NGA) on its website.

The Gallery, which had purchased these pieces from Latchford for an amount total of 2.3 million Australian dollars (1.5 million US dollars or 1.4 million euros)decided to return them in response to a decade-long investigation and collaboration between the NGA and Cambodia’s Ministry of Culture to determine their place of origin, the text added.

“This is a historic occasion and an important step to rectify past injustices, reinforce the value of cultural property and recognize the importance of preserving and protecting cultural heritage,” Cambodian Ambassador to Australia Chanborey Cheunboran said at a symbolic handover ceremony. held last week at the NGA.

Following the investigation into the origin of these pieces, in which Latchford’s daughter Nawapan Kriangsak collaborated, Australia and Cambodia agreed that the three sculptures will remain at the NGA for three years until their repatriation.

Cambodia has increased its efforts in recent years to recover pieces looted for decadesmainly in the convulsive regime of the Khmer Rouge (1975-1979) and later years.

Latchford, who had claimed for years that he saved many sculptures and artifacts from being destroyed during the Khmer Rouge, was charged in 2019 with trafficking stolen and looted Cambodian antiquities.

The dealer died the following year, after being accused by the New York Prosecutor’s Office of illegal trafficking of Cambodian works of artwhich were added to other similar posthumous accusations.

In addition to the National Gallery of Australia, it is believed that some of the works looted by Latchford also ended up in institutions such as the Metropolitan Museum of Art in New York and the British Museum.

Since 1996, more than 600 Khmer works have been recovered by Cambodia from countries such as the United States, Japan, France, Switzerland, the Netherlands, Australia, the United Kingdom, Canada, Denmark, Hungary, Norway and China.

EFE

