The Australian Prime Minister, Labor Anthony Albanese, announced on March 23 the question that citizens will have to answer by the end of 2023. This plebiscite intends to recognize aboriginal peoples in the Magna Carta of the nation and provide them with a consultative body from which they can make requests to the Parliament of Canberra on issues related to these peoples.

It is one more step to reach what could be a historic recognition for the original peoples of Australia.

The Prime Minister of the nation, Anthony Albanese, presented this Thursday, March 23, the question that will be asked to its citizens in a referendum that seeks to modify the Constitution to recognize the aborigines and give them more political weight.

The leader of the Executive stated that the question that Australians will have to answer will be the following: “Bill Proposal: alter the Constitution to recognize the First Peoples of Australia by establishing an Aboriginal and Torres Strait Islander Voice. Do you approve this proposed amendment?

Although the text of the question must first be debated and approved by Parliament in June, the popular consultation is scheduled to take place between October and December of this year. This is one of the pillars of the program that led Prime Minister Anthony Albanese to electoral victory last year.

The aim is to make the first constitutional change in over 50 years in Australia. The country has its own Magna Carta since 1901, after its independence from the United Kingdom, but until now, it did not recognize the native peoples of the continent as part of the Australian nation. All this despite the fact that they currently represent just over 3% of the almost 26 million inhabitants that the nation has.

A moment that has been “a long time” in coming for aboriginal populations

Albanese made the announcement in the midst of a moving address to the country. “When we organized the dialogues throughout Australia, indigenous peoples claimed that they were not heard or listened to. They spoke of powerlessness and lack of voice,” stressed the head of the Australian Executive. “Well, this prime minister, this government, has listened respectfully, genuinely and authentically,” he concluded.

It was one of his main campaign promises and now he will be able to carry it out whenever Australians decide to accept that constitutional change. A modification that, without a doubt, will be historic for several reasons. The first, for finally recognizing the native populations in the Constitution and the second for giving them a forum where they can discuss their problems and make recommendations to the Australian Parliament about them.

Australia was for centuries a British colony with a mainly European population. Thousands of British and Irish migrated to this continent in search of a better life and settled mainly on the coasts. The problem was that the new inhabitants monopolized the land and were expelling the original populations from their territories, marginalizing and exterminating them in many cases.

Despite the fact that Australia gained its political independence at the beginning of the 20th century, although it remained part of the British crown and the Commonwealth, there was practically no change regarding racism against Aboriginal people. These populations were not considered persons until the 1960s and could not vote until the 1980s.

In addition, during the 20th century they suffered atrocities of various kinds in order to control them and eliminate any type of vestige of their culture. Countless minors were forcibly separated from their parents and sent with white adoptive families or to religious centers. This situation did not change until 1970 and only in 2008 the then Prime Minister Kevin Rudd dared to apologize for them. An apology that did not serve to stop the demands for change.

Aboriginal and Torres Strait Islander people are asking the country for two simple things. Recognition in the constitution. And a Voice to Parliament. Today the Referendum Working Group has announced the proposed wording for a referendum that will do just that. — Anthony Albanese (@AlboMP) March 22, 2023



That they appear in the Constitution is a historic victory after years of marginalization and misguided policies since Canberra. For this reason, the current government team has also wanted to provide these towns with their own representative body that would be called the Voice of the Aboriginal and Torres Strait Islander. In it, native peoples from the Australian continent and the Torres Strait archipelago would be equally represented.

The aim is for this instrument to deal with all the problems that different peoples face and to prepare reports of recommendations to Canberra so that legislators start acting on the basis of what would be best. This body would have no veto power or legislation and would be exclusively advisory to Parliament.

The Albanese and their Government consider that the lack of information about the problems of these peoples is the reason why they currently live in socio-economic conditions far below those of the rest of Australians. “We urgently need better results, because the situation we are in in 2023 is not good enough,” Albanese told reporters.

Indigenous people have an unemployment rate of 52%, alcoholism is widespread in their communities, have a higher suicide rate and have a life expectancy of up to 10 years less than other Australians. In addition, there are high infant mortality rates and lack of social protection for those with disabilities.

A member of the First Nations Referendum Task Force, Marcia Langton, reacts as she listens to Australian Prime Minister Anthony Albanese address the media during a news conference at Parliament House in Canberra, March 23. of 2023. © Stringer via Reuters

The opposition is reluctant to change

Apart from the Labor Party, only the Green Party has formally supported the yes referendum. Opposition leaders, the Liberal-Conservative Party, countered that the government had not yet responded to their questions about how the advisory panel would work and that it needed more details before deciding.

Its leader, Peter Dutton, questioned whether Aboriginal and Torres Strait Islander Voice would help Aboriginal women and children, who suffer rates of domestic violence far higher than in the community at large. He suggested that the Voice might even drown out the voices of the victims amid “more red tape.”

The National Party, the other opposition formation, which has a marked character and rural roots, refused from the outset to support the plebiscite.

A survey by ‘The Guardian’ published last Tuesday, March 21, showed that public support for the referendum had dropped by 5%, but it continued to have the support of the majority, with 59% in favour.

Australians are unlikely to hold plebiscites and pass them. Of 44 proposed constitutional changes, only eight have been approved. The last attempt at constitutional amendment occurred in 1999, when citizens were asked if they wanted to continue belonging to the British monarchy or to establish themselves as an independent state in the form of a republic. The people preferred to remain part of the UK monarchy.

With Reuters, AP and EFE