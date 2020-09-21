Australia has decided to teach China a lesson amid rising tension from Beijing. Australia has refused to extend the period to give China access to the strategically important space tracking station. This would give a major blow to China’s growing strategic power in space. According to experts, the loss of access to this tracking station would significantly damage China’s space exploration missions and navigational capabilities in the Pacific.China had been using this ground antenna since 2011. He contracted to use this antenna through the Swedish Space Corporation. This antenna is also used by many other agencies of the world including NASA, the US space agency. Swedish space corporation (SSC), a Swedish state-owned company, said China would no longer have access to any antenna located in Australia since the current contract was over.

That is why Swedish Space Corporation is ending the contract

Swedish Space Corporation was asked why it was ending its contract with China, and said that we have taken this decision in view of the present geopolitical situation and China’s complex market. We have decided to focus mainly on other markets in the times to come. Australia also has a stake in this company.

China again threatens Australia, says – Do not hit your feet

Both countries refused to comment

Neither the Australian government nor China’s foreign ministry has commented on the Swedish Space Corporation’s decision. Nevertheless, it is believed that this decision has been taken due to the increasing tension between the two countries in recent times. China has waged a trade war against Australia. Due to which the import-export between the two countries has been affected.

Now China will be fascinated with water for Australia, buying water source

What is the need of ground stations

Ground stations are an important part of space programs. Through this, spacecraft form a link with the station on the ground. Whereby information and commands are exchanged. These stations have different capacities. They are important in military and civilian use. It is through these that most positioning systems are run.