Australia on Thursday submitted its bid to host the Rugby World Cup in 2027announced the president of the Australian rugby federation, Hamish McLennan.

Australia, seeking to host the championship for the third time, is expected to compete against the United States and Russia, among other countries, to organize the championship, which is held every four years and in which about twenty teams participate.

Two-time tournament champion Australia co-hosted the inaugural World Cup with New Zealand in 1987. and returned to host in 2003, this time alone.

The 2027 Rugby World Cup will attract more than two million attendees during the seven weeks of the event, including 200,000 international visitors, and will generate AUD 2.5 billion (USD 1,935 million or EUR 1,588 million), according to the statement.

The next Rugby World Cup will be held in 2023 in France, which follows similar events that took place in Japan (2019) and the United Kingdom (2015).