Australia | Wildfire threatens Perth city in Australia, strict coronavirus restrictions complicate rescue operations

Strict restrictions to prevent the spread of the coronavirus complicate the evacuation of residents of the Perth area threatened by a wildfire in Australia. A fire near the state capital of Western Australia is believed to have destroyed nearly 60 homes and burned thousands of acres of land, according to AFP and an Australian news agency. ABC News.

ABC and the British Broadcasting Corporation BBC report that the fire found at noon on Monday has expanded rapidly to a width of about 80 kilometers. According to AFP, the fire site is located a few tens of kilometers from the city of Perth. On Tuesday, the sky in the area was already largely covered in smoke in many places, and people have reported ash falling from the sky about 50 miles from the actual fire site.

The fire has been fought by about 250 firefighters who, according to the BBC, are said to have worn masks and to observe safety clearances when working. The Perth region has been dry and dry, and the heat has been 35 degrees. In addition, there have been winds in the area, which has made it difficult to control the fire.

On February 2, a fire fueled by strong winds had spread to the Perth suburb of Brigadoon.­

Part people in suburban and rural areas have been urged to evacuate despite violating movement restrictions, although at least those living in the city center, i.e. those who are not in immediate danger, have been urged to stay in their homes.

The city of about two million inhabitants was decided to set a strict starting from Sunday subject to a five-day corona lock after a guard working in a quarantine hotel was diagnosed with a coronary infection. The infection was the first locally acquired infection in the city in about 10 months.

During the restrictions, for example, schools and restaurants are closed and only necessary movement is allowed. People have been told to stay in their homes otherwise than, for example, for essential work tasks and doing business in the grocery store.

“Right now, Western Australia is threatened by two different emergencies – a dangerous fire emergency and a coronary emergency,” the state prime minister said. Mark McGowan.

The island nation of Australia has taken a tough line in the fight against infections in recent months. The Perth case is not the first in which an entire metropolis has been severely restricted after only one identified infection, as was done earlier in January. In Brisbane.

A total of nearly 29,000 coronary infections and just over 900 covid-19-related deaths have been reported in a country of about 25 million, according to data from Johns Hopkins University, which compiles coronavirus statistics.