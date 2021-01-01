India and Australian batsmen have completely failed in the first two Tests of the four-match Test series released at the moment. This can be gauged from the fact that in the last 132 years, the average of runs per wicket in Australian Summer has been the lowest. Let us tell that in an innings, Team India was piled up for just 36 runs, due to which they lost in the Adelaide Test.

This summer has averaged 21.50 runs per wicket, the lowest since 1887–88 Australian Summer. The average per wicket in that summer was 9.35. The 21.50 average is also lower than the average for the previous summer. When Pakistan and New Zealand visited Australia last summer, it was an average of 34.01.

Rohit started preparations for ‘Mission Australia’, seen shots like this

When India visited Australia two years ago, it averaged 30.03. According to the report of Cricket.com, the run rate has also fallen this time, which is the lowest in any century in this century at 2.63.