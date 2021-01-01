Former Pakistan fast bowler Shoaib Akhtar looks impressed with India’s victory over Australia in the Boxing Day Test match. Akhtar is highly praising Indian captain Ajinkya Rahane. India have won the series in Melbourne to level the series 1-1. Akhtar said that the Indian team showed strength and the captaincy that Rahane kept calmly had no match.He told a news channel, ‘I watched the match. One day I woke up in the morning and I saw that the Australian team had beaten India a lot. I thought the score was 369 but it was 39/9. But you know that your character is revealed only in difficult circumstances.

He said, ‘The power that the Indian cricket team showed was amazing. I think Ajinkya Rahane quietly does his work in peace. Ajinkya Rahane neither shouts nor does stupid things on the field. He remains calm and captains comfortably. The players of the team under his captaincy suddenly started performing.

Akhtar described how the Indian team took advantage of the opportunities and made a spectacular comeback in the absence of players like Virat Kohli and Mohammed Shami. He said, ‘Whatever you say about Ravi Shastri, Ajinkya Rahane and the team, the strength of the team is not the players playing on the field but the bench strength. The team saw the opportunity and performed on the field.

Akhtar said that after losing the first Test badly, winning the next Test comfortably shows the strength of the team and management.

He said, ’10-15 years ago, who could have imagined that Australia could be defeated by India or Pakistan or any other subcontinental team? It is happening now. Now I want to see tough competition in this series. I want to see India win the series because they have made a great comeback. He has shown great bravery. Ajinkya Rahane’s century changed the match.