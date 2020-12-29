Team India hit the ground in Melbourne as Ajinkya Rahane completed a run by playing Nathan Lyon on the side. Rahane scored an unbeaten 27 in the second innings after scoring a century in the first innings. Shubman Gill, playing debut match, scored an unbeaten 35 runs. The Indian team accounted for the loss of Australia to Adelaide. The series is now 1–1. After this victory of India, former Team India captain Rahul Dravid once again came into the discussion. Dravid’s fans on social media started connecting this victory of the team with Dravid somewhere.Dravid took over coaching the India U-19 and India-A teams after retiring from international cricket. Currently, he is holding the post of head of the National Cricket Academy. However, there was also a demand to make him the coach of the Indian senior men’s team. Dravid however refused it citing family reasons. Dravid flourished the young players, groomed them and prepared them for the next stage. Prithvi Saw and Shubman Gill are also part of the same episode.

Gill and Saw have been part of the team that won the Under-19 World Cup in New Zealand in 2018. Dravid was then the coach of the team. Dravid was not only a batsman of great technique but also had no match in how to prepare himself mentally along with the game. He also said in an interview that he believes more in grooming the players’ mood and their attitude towards the game.

Shubman Gill, who has scored an average of around 70 in first class cricket, also testified this in his very first Test. Although the target of 70 in Melbourne was not big, the bitter experience of Adelaide must have bothered the team. Especially when Mayank Agarwal and Cheteshwar Pujara have returned to the pavilion on the score of 19. But here he showed a good combination of patience and aggression. Played some attractive shots but without losing patience.

Sambit Bal, editor of cricket website ESPNcricinfo, tweeted after the match how Dravid had praised Shubman Gill five years earlier. He wrote, ‘About five years ago, Rahul Dravid had asked to keep an eye on Shubman Gill. Indian cricket has many young cricketers ready to play in international cricket. It is no small thing. And all this has been possible under the leadership of Rahul Dravid.

Dravid has been a team man. Those who do their work by staying in the earth. A similar quality is seen in the players who are in their mentorship. Dravid’s rule has been to give your best and everything else will happen automatically. You can see the same in Ajinkya Rahane. This is clearly seen in Rahane, who considers Dravid his ideal. Rahane, who spent a lot of time with Rahul Dravid in the Rajasthan Royals in the Indian Premier League, seems close to Dravid in many aspects, from technique to his gentle behavior on the field. Whether it is to encourage Jadeja after the run out, or after the end of the day’s play, the player making the debut has to ask the team to lead the team outside the field. Rahane is an example of a team man. It is also a testimony to the fact that the Afghan team, along with the winning trophy after the Test victory against Afghanistan, is aware that they understand the spirit of the game and its importance.

Cricket is a team game and to get the best out of any player in a team game, it is very important to motivate and trust him. Rahane set a great example of this in Melbourne. Pakistan’s only World Cup winner captain Imran Khan had said that in cricket, the captain’s role is more than many other games on the field. Much more than football or hockey. The captain leads the game.

Then talk about Dravid. Playing like a Gentleman, Dravid started returning the game. In preparing, shaping and preparing raw soil. Dravid’s name is not in the discussion once again for the next coach of Team India. And that winning run of Rahane is not being linked to Rahul Dravid’s winning run in Adelaide in 2003.