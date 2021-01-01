Australian batsman Marnus Labushane admitted that his batsman led by Ravichandran Ashwin fell into the trap of Indian bowlers although he defended the in-form Steve Smith. The Australians were dismissed for 191, 195 and 200 runs in three out of four innings. Ashwin has taken ten wickets so far, out of which Smith dismissed two and Labushane once.Labushane said in a virtual press conference, ‘I have never encountered Ashwin before. No statistics can be found that apart from being a great bowler, he is also such a smart bowler. He said, ‘He has really come with preparation. We got caught in their trap many times. Indians bowled brilliantly, whether spin or fast bowling.

Defending Smith, he said, “Whatever you say, but shortly before he scored a big century in ODI cricket (against India in Sydney).”

Asked about his poor form, Labushane said, “He has played more cricket than limited overs and did not get a chance to play more than the red ball.” This is the truth of cricket and the Corona era.

Labushane said, ‘He has an average of over 60 in Test cricket. He has been playing consistently well since the beginning of his career. He likes to score fast. ‘

He said that the Indians reduced their chances of scoring runs by putting a field in the leg side. He said, ‘The Indian team had come up with a complete strategy and implemented it well. It was getting difficult to score on the leg side. Apart from this, his catching was also good. We also have to find ways to pressure them. ‘

Australia dropped eight catches in the Melbourne Test, two of which were dropped by Labushane. He said, ‘All our fielders are working hard on their respective positions. It is a matter of concentration. There is a need to maintain focus. ‘ The third Test will be played in Sydney from January 7.