India has avenged Adelaide in Melbourne. In the Boxing Day Test, India had a target of 70 runs on the fourth day, which India achieved by losing two wickets. Australia’s second innings was reduced to 200 runs.India had a crushing defeat in the day-night Test match in Adelaide. The team was reduced to just 36 runs in the second innings. Virat Kohli returned home after that match. Giants like Shane Warne and Michael Vaughan were predicting a crushing defeat for India. There was pressure on India but the team came out of this pressure. Ajinkya Rahane took over the captaincy. Made a strategy that worked. What happened after that was history. In the Boxing Day Test in Melbourne, India hit Australia to such a punch that the series reached par. On the fourth day, India won by eight wickets.

Agarwal-Pujara failed again

Mayank Agarwal’s poor form continued. He was dismissed for just five runs. He caught Tim Paine off Mitchell Starc. After this, Cheteshwar Pujara was also dismissed for just three runs.

Shubman and Rahane won

Debutant Shubman Gill teamed up with skipper Ajinkya Rahane to pull India out of trouble. India’s two wickets fell for just 19 runs, but after that both of them gave the team the victory.

Earlier, Indian bowlers bowled out Australia’s second innings for 200 runs on Tuesday, the fourth day of the second Test match at the Melbourne Cricket Ground (MCG). India got a target of 70 runs to win.

The hosts had scored 133 runs for the loss of six wickets till stumps on the third day. India took a lead of 131 runs on the basis of the first innings. In such a situation, the hosts had got a two-run lead till the stumps. Cameron Greene was unbeaten on 17 and Pat Cummins 15 until stumps on the third day. Green was dismissed after a brilliant innings at a personal total of 45 while Cummins scored 22 runs. These two shared a 57-run partnership for the seventh wicket. Mitchell Starc returned unbeaten on 14 while Nathan Lyon scored three runs.

Jose Hazlewood was bowled by Ravichandran Ashwin on a personal total of 10. With this, lunch break was also announced. For India, Siraj scored three successes while Jaspreet Bumrah, Ravichandran Ashwin and Jadeja took two wickets each. Umesh Yadav, now injured, had a breakthrough.