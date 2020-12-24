Highlights: Hosts Australia lead 1-0 in four-match series with win in Adelaide

Now the second Test match between India and Australia will be played in Melbourne from 26 December.

India has played a total of 13 Tests so far, of which it has lost eight, while 3 have won.

Melbourne

The focus of the ongoing four-match Test series between India and Australia has now shifted to Melbourne, where the second Test match between the two teams will be played from 26 December. The hosts are leading 1-0 in the four-match series. Australia defeated India by 8 wickets in the day-night Test played in Adelaide. The Indian team was dismissed for 36 runs in the second innings, which is their lowest total in Test cricket.

Kohli has returned, Shami will not get along

In that match, captain Virat Kohli had scored an innings of 74 runs. Now Kohli is no longer with the team. He has returned home for the birth of the first child. In his absence Ajinkya Rahane will take charge of the team. There will also be no fast bowler Mohammad Shami in this team. Shami has returned home after suffering a wrist injury.

Such a record of India in Melbourne

In the absence of two key players, India now have a tough homework to return to the series. In such a situation, it is necessary to see what has been the record on India’s Melbourne Cricket Ground. India have played a total of 13 Tests here so far, of which they have lost eight. During this time he has won three, while two matches have been draws. India’s record on this ground is better than other teams coming to Australia and for this reason it can be assumed that if the Indian team is able to do justice to its potential, then it can beat Australia.

Dhansu won in 2018

Cheteshwar Pujara had scored a century on this ground for India in 2018. Pujara is part of the current squad and his responsibility has increased in Kohli’s absence. In such a big innings is expected. If seen differently, in the last few years, India has performed well in Australia. India defeated Australia at home in 2018-19 and the win in Melbourne plays a key role in this.

Big responsibility on Bumrah

Talking about the last two matches, India has not lost on this ground. The memory of 2018 is still fresh in the minds of Indian players and fast bowler Jasprit Bumrah, who played a key role in that win, will have to perform the match-winning performance once again. Bumrah took a total of nine wickets in the year 2018 in Melbourne and forced a crushing defeat of 137 runs to Australia.

Rahane scored a century in 2014

Apart from this, in the year 2014, India stopped Australia on a draw at this ground and in that match, apart from Kohli, Rahane shed his shine. Rahane scored a crucial 48 in the second innings apart from scoring a century in the first innings. Now Rahane is the captain of the team and it is expected that he will psychologically prepare for another win, besides inspiring his team with the bat.