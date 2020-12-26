The Indian team has made a strong start in the Boxing Day Test starting today at Melbourne Cricket Ground. So far, he has taken 4 wickets for 124 runs. Australia have lost the wickets of Joe Burns (0), Matthew Wade (30), Steve Smith (0) and Travis Head (38). R. in this match Ashwin and Jaspreet Bumrah have done amazing bowling so far. However, the fielders of Team India have also performed strongly.

Ashwin did wonders as soon as he came and gave India the second success by dismissing Wade on the fifth ball of his second and 13th over of the innings. Wade’s catch was taken by Ravindra Jadeja. This catch was caught by Jaddu in a very dangerous way. In fact, apart from him, Shubman Gill had also pounced on the ball and also collided in both, but the fast-paced Jadeja caught it very cleanly. When there was a ball in the air, everyone’s breath must have stopped that the two would not clash with each other in the matter of catching the ball and India got a chance.

Well, Wade faced 39 balls and hit three fours. This Australian wicket fell at a total of 35. Earlier, Australia won the toss and decided to bat first. Mathew Wade (30) and Joe Burns came in to open the innings but Jasprit Bumrah did not allow him to set foot and was caught by Rishabh Pant behind the wicket on the second ball of the fifth over of the innings.

Burns, who scored an unbeaten half-century in the second innings of the Adelaide Test, could not open an account after facing 10 balls here. Wade was openly scoring at the other end. His motives looked dangerous. Bumrah looked impressive but Umesh Yadav was not able to put pressure on the other end.

Let us know that India is trailing 0-1 in the four-match series. He lost by 8 wickets in the first Test played in Adelaide. India are playing with four changes while Australia have not made any changes in their playing-11.