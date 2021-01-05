When the Indian team takes on the field for the third Test against Australia on Thursday, Rohit Sharma is almost certain to join the team in place of Mayank Agarwal as an opener. On the other hand, Shardul Thakur and Navdeep Saini will be selected for the third fast bowler in place of injured Umesh Yadav. Aggarwal has failed to score big in seven of the last eight Test innings, so the team management will not have much trouble in replacing Rohit.

In the team management, however, the name of either Saini and Shardul has not been agreed. Till a few days ago, Mumbai fast bowler and useful lower-order batsman Shardul Thakur emerged as the first choice for it, but it has been learned that some senior players believe that India’s fastest bowler Saini upset the Australian team with his pace. can do.

The Indian team practiced during the day in a net session at the Sydney Cricket Ground where all eyes were on Rohit Sharma. He looked quite comfortable against both fast bowling and spin. It is also delayed in deciding the third fast bowler because the main pitch was covered on Tuesday due to bad weather. After seeing the pitch and the conditions on Wednesday, the team may be able to make a decision. If the sky is cloudy and there is moisture in the pitch then the chances of Thakur getting elected will increase.

Saini may get a chance if the pitch falls flat. He is also capable of bowling at a fast pace and getting reverse swing from the old ball. In such a situation, it could be Saini’s debut in the Test. For Shardul (if selected in the final 11), it will be the same as the debut match. When he officially made his debut two years ago, he was injured before completing his first over. For fast bowling, India have another option in the form of T Natarajan.

The last four months have been excellent for this left-arm fast bowler. On Monday, he also tweeted his photo in the Test team’s jersey. Natarajan has experience of 20 first-class matches where he played his last match in long format (Ranji Trophy) in January last year.

Potential team of India (out of 12 players): Rohit Sharma, Shubman Gill, Cheteshwar Pujara, Ajinkya Rahane (captain), Hanuma Vihari, Rishabh Pant (wicketkeeper), Ravindra Jadeja, Ravichandran Ashwin, Mohammad Siraj, Jaspreet Bumrah, Shardul Thakur / Navdeep Saini.