The Indian team reached Sydney on Monday. Here he has to play the third Test match against Australia from January 7. Both cricket boards are seen to resolve the dispute of breaking the rules of Kovid-19. Actually, the management of Team India has accepted strict rules and the team management has refused to let the players go outside the hotel except for training.

A senior BCCI official confirmed this. Players have been asked to stay within the bio security bubble and be confined to the hotel-ground-hotel. The official said, ‘Team India will fully follow the protocol of Kovid-19. The team is prohibited from leaving the hotel. Not only this, the players will also follow social distancing. They will just follow the training schedule.

It is noteworthy that a video of five Indian players Rohit Sharma, Rishabh Pant, Shubman Gill, Prithvi Sau, Navdeep Saini eating inside a restaurant in Melbourne went viral. Which was considered a violation of Cricket Australia’s Bio Security bubble in Australian media reports. This step has been taken after this.

The advice from the team management means that the players will remain in strict quarantine for the next two weeks. After Sydney, the team will also be in strict quartin in Brisbane. On Monday, BCCI and Cricket Australia (CA) confirmed that the Kovid-19 Test of players, support staff, officials of both teams has come negative.

The BCCI issued a statement on Monday morning saying, “RT-PCR test of Indian team players and support staff was done on January 3, 2021. All the tests have come negative. A CA spokesperson has confirmed that the Test of Australian players and match officials has also come negative.

“The Kovid-19 Test conducted yesterday by CA players, staff and match officials has come down negative,” the spokesperson said. It is worth noting that these tests were part of the standard procedure of both the teams and they have nothing to do with the investigation of alleged violations by Indian players.