Australian off-spinner Nathan Lyon said on Monday that he has some strategies against India’s acting captain Ajinkya Rahane. Rahane scored a century in the second Test match played at Melbourne Cricket Ground (MCG) and played a key role in helping the team win. With this victory, India equalized the four-match series 1–1. India had an embarrassing defeat in the first Test match played in Adelaide.

Leon said, ‘I think Rahane batted brilliantly in Melbourne. So I am coming up with some strategies against them and also for some other players. Hopefully I will be able to implement them well. ‘ Leon praised Rahane and said that he does not pay much attention to sledding and remains calm.

Leon said, ‘Rahane is a world class batsman. The patience that they show at the crease does not seem too distracting. He does not pay much attention to sledding. He is very quiet. He brings something different. He is captaining the team in place of Virat Kohli. I know we have to be ready against them. ‘ Lyon, 33, said that taking 20 wickets in Adelaide and creating opportunities in Melbourne gave the Australian bowlers confidence that would be useful for the team in the coming two Tests.

He said, ‘To be honest, we are very happy with our bowling, we took 20 wickets in Adelaide at the earliest. We also did well in Melbourne and kept creating opportunities, which is a positive thing for us. We are quite confident as a bowling group. Personally I have some plans. I am ready for it. ‘ Leone, who is going to play the 99th Test of his career in Sydney, said that he also has plans against Rohit Sharma.

Leon said, ‘Rohit Sharma is one of the best players in the world. This is going to be a big challenge for us, but we will not back down. It will be interesting to see who he takes out in his place, but we have plans ready for him. Hopefully we’ll get them out early.