After three days of rest and leisure after a win in the Melbourne Test, the Indian cricket team will start practice for the third Test match from Saturday on Saturday amid tough conditions in Sydney. The Indian team is still in Melbourne and after practicing here on Saturday and Sunday, it will leave for Sydney, where conditions are seen to deteriorate again due to Corona. It is feared that the third Test should be played without an audience.

Given this situation, both teams are currently in Melbourne, where the situation is normal. In Sydney, on the other hand, Corona-related protocols are strictly followed and now it is mandatory to wear masks. In such a situation, the Indian team wants to spend some time in the open and the players can go to Melbourne city for an outing. The two teams will travel to Sydney on January 4, where conditions are going to be tough for both.

There is an alert in the areas around the Sydney Cricket Ground and players may have to follow strict Corona protocols. On December 31, 10 new Kovid-19 cases were reported in Sydney. This brings the number of positive cases to 170 in two weeks. According to the Channel 9 report, the third test is also being talked about being played on SCG without an audience.

According to a report by Nine News Sydney, ‘Bally Mountain is very much affected by Elavara Kovid’. Berala and Smithfield, located 30 kilometers from the SCG, are on alert. The report said, ‘There are discussions to make wearing of masks compulsory and there is also talk of not inviting the audience in the match starting on the seventh. Whether it happens or not is to be seen. We’ll get to know from the premiere of New South Wales later in the day. But the figures are very important, 10 cases have been reported in the last day of 2020.

The report said, “In the last two weeks, the cases have reached 170 from zero and this is a big deal. We are talking about Blue Mountain and Illawarra. ‘ Cricket Australia, however, confirmed this week that the third Test would take place in Sydney. However, he has not yet been informed about the audience figures. The CA has also decided to cut the broadcasting staff.