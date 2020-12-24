Your vote has been registered. Thank you Login to View Poll Results

The Boxing Day Test between India and Australia will be played at the Melbourne Cricket Stadium from 26 December. This match is very special for the Indian team, as they lost in the first match played in Adelaide. She is currently lagging behind in the series. He will try his best to return to Melbourne. This match is also difficult for India because Virat Kohli is not in the team and Ajinkya Rahane will be captained in his place.

When will the second Test of the series (Boxing Day Test) be played between Australia (AUS) and India (IND)?

The second Test of the series (Boxing Day Test) between Australia (AUS) and India (IND) will be played from 26 December.

Where will the second Test of the series (Boxing Day Test) be played between Australia (AUS) and India (IND)?

The second Test of the series between Australia (AUS) and India (IND) will be played at the historic Melbourne Cricket Ground in Melbourne.

At what time will the second Test of the series (Boxing Day Test) between Australia (AUS) and India (IND) begin?

The second Test of the series (Boxing Day Test) between Australia (AUS) and India (IND) will start at 5:00 am Indian time. The toss will be at 4:30 in the morning.

Where can you watch the live telecast of the day-night test match between Australia (AUS) and India (IND)?

Live updates and scorecards of the second Test match of the Test series between Australia (AUS) and India (IND) can be seen on nbt.in. It will also be broadcast live on some channels of Sony TV.

Teams

India: Ajinkya Rahane (captain), Mayank Agarwal, Prithvi Shaw, Cheteshwar Pujara, Hanuma Vihari, Riddhiman Saha (wicketkeeper), Ravichandran Ashwin, Umesh Yadav, Jaspreet Bumrah, Rishabh Pant, KL Rahul, Shubman Gill, Ravindra Jadeja, Navdeep Saini, Kuldeep Yadav , Mohammed Siraj.

Australia Potential: Tim Paine (captain), Joey Burns, Pat Cummins, Cameron Green, Marcus Harris, Josh Hazlewood, Travis Head, Moises Henriques, Marnus Labushane, Nathan Lyon, Mitchell Nasser, James Pattinson, Will Pukowski, Steve Smith, Mitchell Starc, Michele Swapson , Matthew Wade, David Warner.