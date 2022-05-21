Saturday, May 21, 2022
Australia | Voting begins in Australian parliamentary elections – Labor Party in reduced pre-election poll

May 21, 2022
in World Europe
Well over a third of registered voters had voted in advance before Saturday’s election day.

Australasia representatives will be voted on today in the Australian bicameral parliament.

The first polling places opened in Eastern Australia at one o’clock Finnish time the night before Saturday.

Based on opinion polls, the most votes would be getting Anthony Albanesen led by the Labor Party. The current Prime Minister, representing the Liberal Party Scott Morrison the coalition led by the polls has been six percentage points behind the Labor Party, but the neck has narrowed over the spring.

The last polling stations will close on Saturday afternoon during Finnish time.

Albanesen according to people, they are tired of Morrison’s “slogan policy”. The victory of the Labor Party, according to Albanese, would bring about a change in the country’s climate policy and the “end to climate wars” that have left Australia behind in global climate goals.

Australia is one of the world’s largest exporters of fossil fuels.

– Give the Labor Party a chance. We have plans for this country, Albanese said on the eve of the election.

Morrison has accused Albanese of arrogance in the days leading up to the election. According to Morrison, the Labor leader has prematurely predicted his party’s election victory.

– You can’t go ahead, the prime minister said.

According to the incumbent prime minister, a victory for his coalition would mean continuing control of a “strong” economy. Morrison said Albanese would not be able to play the role of prime minister because he does not know how to “manage money”.

Australian there are more than 17 million registered voters in the parliamentary elections, almost 97% of those entitled to vote. Registered voters face a fine of $ 20, or just over € 13, if they fail to vote.

More than seven million Australians voted in advance.

Australian parliamentary elections are held every three years.

The election will all have 151 seats in the Australian House of Representatives and about half of the Senate seats. The government can be formed by the party or alliance that receives the most seats in the House of Representatives.

