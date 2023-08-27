Three US Marines died and five others were seriously injured in the crash of a US military helicopter off the north coast of Australia. The BBC reported it. There were 23 soldiers on board the helicopter.

A total of 20 injured Marines, the British broadcaster specified, according to which the aircraft on which they were travelling, an Mv-22B Osprey, crashed while it was headed for the remote islands of Tiwi, north of Darwin. The flight was taking place as part of the ‘Predators Run’ exercise, which involves 2,500 soldiers from the USA, Australia, the Philippines, East Timor and Indonesia. There were only US servicemen on board.

The Australian prime minister, Anthony Albanese, spoke of the tragic accident and assured that the injured will receive all the necessary assistance.