Australia PM Albanese: Russia untrustworthy due to espionage

Australian Prime Minister Anthony Albanese has said Russia is not trustworthy because of its “spying around the world.” His words are quoted by ABC.

The politician expressed the opinion that the Kremlin should not try to protect Igor and Kira Korolev, who were arrested in Australia on suspicion of espionage. “Russia may get the signal: back off,” he urged.

Albanese accused Moscow of interfering in the affairs of other countries and not respecting international law. “They should be treated with contempt, which is what I do,” the prime minister concluded.

A couple with dual Russian and Australian citizenship have been arrested in Brisbane on suspicion of espionage. According to law enforcement, the woman worked in the local armed forces and made an undeclared trip to Russia.