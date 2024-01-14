Sunday, January 14, 2024
Australia | Two died after the small plane crashed

January 14, 2024
Australia | Two died after the small plane crashed

The police have asked eyewitnesses to provide possible footage of the accident.

Two men died after a small plane crashed southwest of Brisbane, Australia on Sunday, says The Guardian.

The alarm about the accident reached the authorities at noon. The 69- and 82-year-old men received first aid, but died at the scene of the accident. There were no other passengers on board the plane.

According to preliminary estimates, the small plane was returning to Boonah, Queensland, when the accident occurred.

“We hope that their families will receive all possible support that can be offered at this time,” Acting Inspector Kerry Olsen commented according to The Guardian.

The authorities have asked eyewitnesses who have possible photo or video footage of air traffic in the vicinity of the accident site to provide the material to the police.

According to the Queensland Police, the authorities are cooperating extensively to find out the cause of the accident.

