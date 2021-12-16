B.Two children were killed in a serious accident involving a bouncy castle in the Australian state of Tasmania. Local police said several other children were injured, some seriously, when a strong wind threw the inflatable castle into the air. The children fell from a height of up to ten meters.

Some of the injured were still cared for at the scene of the accident, others were taken to hospitals, it said. Helicopters were also used.

Police spokeswoman Debbie Williams spoke of “harrowing” scenes. “Tragically, I can confirm that two children died in the accident at Hillcrest Primary School,” she said. The school was closed after the accident. Numerous parents rushed to the scene of the accident.

Set up for the Christmas party

It should be a happy day: The school in Devonport in northwest Tasmania had its Christmas party and celebrated the end of the year with activities such as the bouncy castle, reported the Australian broadcaster ABC.

Prime Minister Scott Morrison was shocked. “The events that took place in Devonport, Tasmania today are just staggering,” he said. “Young children want to have a fun day with their families and it becomes such a terrible tragedy at this time of year. It just breaks your heart. “

The island of Tasmania is a separate Australian state and lies below the south-east coast of the country.