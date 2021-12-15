The creation of its own nuclear submarine fleet will cost Australia $ 122 billion, writes TASS, citing an analysis by the Australian Institute for Strategic Policy.

“The new venture will be massive and probably the largest and most complex Australia has ever founded. The challenges, costs and risks will be enormous, and it will take at least two decades before Australia actually strengthens its military capabilities with nuclear submarines, ”the document says.

Nuclear submarines will give Australia a strategic advantage in the Pacific, analysts concluded. Experts predict that an increase in geopolitical tensions in the region should not be expected earlier than 2050.

In September, military expert Dmitry Boltenkov, commenting on the creation of the AUKUS defense alliance, said that breaking the contract with France for the construction of Shortfin Barracuda Block 1A submarines in favor of American (Virginia) or British (Astute) is beneficial to Australia, since non-nuclear submarines are inferior in their effectiveness atomic.

As part of the AUKUS alliance, announced in the same month by Australia, the United Kingdom and the United States, the parties planned to exchange defense technologies with each other. In particular, Canberra will receive nuclear submarine technologies from Washington or London. At the same time, the contract for the creation of non-nuclear submarines by Paris for Canberra was terminated.