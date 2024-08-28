The Australian Government announced on Tuesday that it will propose limiting the annual enrollment of new foreign students to 270,000 to study in the country from 2025, a measure that could impact this key sector of the Australian economy and in the context of a housing crisis.

Australian Education Minister Jason Clare said that this proposal, which must be approved by Parliament – where the Labor government has a large majority – is aimed at “strengthen the integrity and sustainability of the sector.”

The maximum number would be divided between 145,000 students in publicly funded universities and 95,000 for institutes vocational training, while the 30,000 The remaining will be divided between other universities and educational centers, the minister detailed in a statement.

The project, which the Executive advanced in May, comes after the application since 2023 of a series of measures to make it difficult for foreign students to arrive, such as tightening the requirement of language level and an increase in the fee for their visas.

“Today there are around 10 percent more international students at our universities than before the pandemic and around 50 percent more in our private suppliers “vocational training,” Clare said at a news conference.

The education sector, which employs 250,000 people, It is the fourth most important country in the southern nation and suffered a severe setback during the COVID-19 pandemic due to strict border closures.

In 2023, This sector generated a record amount of income to the country’s economy 31.323 billion dollars (28.656 billion euros) in registration fees, goods and services, according to official data.

Foreigners studying in Australia

The ‘Go8’, the body representing Australia’s eight largest universities, estimated in May that imposing a cap on new student enrolments would generate a Losses of 3.476 billion dollars (3.178 million euros) in economic production and more than 22,500 jobs.

Around 811,000 foreign students had enrolled between January and May 2024 in universities and other educational institutions in Australia, of which more than 289,000 are new students.

On the other hand, different surveys show the growing Voters’ concern -one year before parliamentary elections- on the influx of students and its impact on rising housing prices.

The conservative Institute of Public Affairs noted in a July 2023 report that Australia will have a shortage of 252,800 homes by 2028, by linking the crisis to immigration, especially of those on student visas.

In response, the Student Accommodation Council noted in a report released in April that Australia’s housing crisis is about the emergence of small, single-person households, internal migration and the tendency to convert second bedrooms into home offices.

