Australia announced this Monday (13) that it will buy three nuclear-powered submarines from the United States, and possibly two others, and that it will manufacture a new model, with American and British technology, as part of an ambitious project to strengthen the West in the Asia-Pacific region.

President Joe Biden hosted the Prime Ministers of Australia and the United Kingdom, Anthony Albanese and Rishi Sunak, respectively, at a naval base in San Diego, California, to announce the project. With a US Virginia-class nuclear submarine in the background, Biden said the United States “will safeguard stability in the Asia-Pacific for decades to come” and that the alliance would strengthen “peace expectations for decades to come.”

Albanese, for his part, said that it is “the largest single investment in Australia’s defense capability”, and highlighted that the three countries are “united, above all, by a world where peace, stability and security guarantee prosperity bigger”.

Known by its acronym Aukus, the partnership between Australia, the United Kingdom and the United States will allow Canberra to replace its fleet of submarines with a nuclear-powered one, which will add substantial strength to the Western alliance, which seeks to contain China’s military expansion. .

White House National Security Adviser Jake Sullivan said the project illustrates Washington’s long-term commitment to protecting “peace and stability” in the Asia-Pacific region. The association with Australia, which involves sharing secret nuclear technology previously granted only to the UK, is “a commitment spanning decades, perhaps a century”, he declared.

The Australian government will buy the nuclear-powered and conventionally armed ‘Virginia’ submarines “throughout the 2030s”, with “the possibility of increasing up to five if necessary”, Sullivan said.

The new model, also with nuclear propulsion and with conventional weapons, is a longer-term project, and will be called SSN-Aukus, added the advisor, detailing that it will be manufactured based on a British project, with American technology and “ significant investments in the three industrial bases”.

– Fighting China –

While Australia has ruled out deploying atomic weapons, the submarine project marks a significant new step in the US-led attempt to counter Beijing’s growing military might.

Faced with the Chinese challenge, which includes building a sophisticated naval fleet and converting artificial islands into high-seas bases, and the Russian invasion of Ukraine, Britain is also looking to bolster its military capability, Sunak’s office said today. .

China has warned that Aukus threatens to trigger an arms race, and has accused the three countries of delaying nuclear non-proliferation efforts. “We call on the United States, United Kingdom and Australia to abandon the Cold War mentality and zero-sum games, fulfill international obligations in good faith and do more things that lead to regional peace and stability,” said the door in Beijing. Foreign Ministry spokesperson Mao Ning.

The communist country’s leader, Xi Jinping, made a scathing statement last week, accusing the United States of leading a Western effort to “contain, approach and suppress China”. But Washington says Beijing is alarming countries in the Asia-Pacific region with its threats to invade Taiwan’s autonomous democracy, while underscoring the threat of North Korea and its nuclear weapons.

“What we have seen is a series of provocative measures that China has undertaken under the leadership of Xi Jinping over the past five to 10 years,” Sullivan said. “This is an attempt to defend and protect the Indo-Pacific OS.”