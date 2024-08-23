Australia approves project for world’s largest solar power generation center

Australian authorities have approved a project to build a solar power generation center. When completed, it will be the largest in the world, the agency reports. “Prime” citing a statement from the country’s environment ministry.

We are talking about the SunCable project. It is expected that it will be able to provide electricity to three million households in the north of the country, and in the future, part of the energy produced may be exported to Singapore via an underwater cable. The center will be built on an area of ​​over 12 thousand hectares: solar panels and batteries will be installed there.

There are currently more than 55 renewable energy projects underway in Australia. And China remains the leader in this area. There, the volume of wind and solar power plant construction is almost twice as large as the rest of the world.