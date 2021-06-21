The population of the Tasmanian pest, or bagpipe, has slightly improved compared to previous years. Last month, the first duckling chicks were born on the Australian continent in thousands of years.

Pursuit inhabited by a highly endangered Tasmanian pest, officially known as the wolverine, on Maria Island in Australia has wreaked havoc on the island’s bird species.

A small number of smallpox was exported to the island east of Tasmania in 2012. Smallpox had become endangered due to a deadly cancer.

According to Tasmanian Birdlife, bagpipes have had a “catastrophic impact on one or more bird species,” says BBC.

In the past, there were 3,000 pairs of blue penguins on the island, but now they have completely disappeared from the island.

“The disappearance of 3,000 pairs of penguins from an island that is a national park that should be a refuge for this species is a serious setback,” says a Birdlife researcher Eric Woehler.

According to Woehler, the end result is not in itself a surprise, as studies on the introduction of mammals to the islands show similar effects.

In 2011 In their report, the Tasmanian authorities stated that the export of bagpipes to Maria Island would have a negative impact on, among other things, blue penguins.

According to Woehler, bagpipes could be moved off the island, as the species ’population has improved in Tasmania and mainland Australia, where the bagpipe first gave birth to chicks in thousands of years last month.

A representative of the Tasmanian government commented on the situation, saying that the conservation program will be developed in the light of new information, but bagpipes will continue to remain on the island.