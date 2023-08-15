Australia | The Wellington steak that killed the in-laws had poisonous mushrooms by accident, says the woman who cooked the meal

In her statement, the woman told the police that she did not know that the mushrooms she used were poisonous.

Three according to the Australian woman who killed a person and who cooked a Wellington steak that seriously ill, she accidentally used poisonous mushrooms in the food, says the British Broadcasting Corporation BBC.

The police believe that the victims ate toadstools, which are deadly when eaten.

A 48-year-old Australian woman has said she is innocent.

Woman gave the police a statement about the events, which has been obtained by the local media. According to the statement, he had used dried mushrooms in his food, but did not know they were poisonous.

“I am shocked to know that these mushrooms could have contributed to the suffering experienced by my loved ones,” he told the police.

According to the woman, she thought that the mushrooms she used were a mixture of gourmet mushrooms and dried mushrooms bought from an Asian market.

According to the BBC, the woman did not tell the local media what foods she served to anyone or where the toadstools had come from.

Woman at the end of July invited her ex-husband’s father, mother and aunt and his spouse to dinner, where he served, among other things, Wellington steak, i.e. beef fillet wrapped in butter dough. Wellington steak often includes mushrooms.

The woman’s husband, who lives in Asumusero, announced at the last minute that he would not be able to make it to dinner.

A few hours after the meal, all four guests fell ill. At first, the guests thought they had severe food poisoning.

A few days later three of them were dead. The fourth, a 68-year-old man, is in hospital in Melbourne awaiting a liver transplant.

According to the BBC, the woman said in her statement to the police that she herself had to go to the hospital after the meal because of stomach pains.

The woman’s children had eaten Wellington steak the next day, but according to the woman, the children don’t like mushrooms, so they had been scraped out of the portions.

Police based on a tip from a local, he found a dryer that had previously belonged to the woman, with which he could also dry mushrooms.

The woman has admitted that she first lied to the authorities about the dryer. According to her, her ex-husband had asked about the dryer, at which point the woman had panicked and thrown the dryer away, as she was afraid of losing custody of her children.