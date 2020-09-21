Upgrade
Australia | The video shows how hundreds of ball-headed whales got stuck on a sandbar in Tasmania

September 21, 2020
At least 25 whales are suspected to have already died at the scene.

About 270 whales are stuck on a sandbar near the Macquarie natural harbor in Tasmania, according to Reuters. The animals are estimated to be ball-headed whales.

The reason for the incident is unknown. At least 25 whales are suspected to have already died at a site about 200 miles northwest of Hobart, the capital of Tasmania. Tasmania is an island belonging to Australia and a state of Australia.

Rescue personnel trying to move the whales to safety were alerted to the scene on Monday, Reuters says.

Hundreds of ball-headed whales got stuck on a sandbar off the coast of Tasmania.­Picture: Brodie Weeding / Reuters

Rescue personnel are working to help trap ball-headed whales.­Picture: RYAN BLOOMFIELD / Reuters

